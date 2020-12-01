Jarrod Bowen the star as West Ham seal victory over Aston Villa to move up to fifth

Published: 7:00 AM December 1, 2020 Updated: 8:50 PM December 7, 2020

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Jarrod Bowen shines for West Ham as his goal and assist guided them to a third consecutive win and moved them up to fifth in the Premier League with a narrow 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (right) and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Lukasz Fabiasnki (7) - A few big saves, especially the one on Trezeguet in the 64th minute to deny him from levelling the score. Not much he could do about Jack Grealish’s goal in the first-half.

Vladimir Coufal (7) - The right-back done well to nullify Villa danger man Jack Grealish on the whole other than for his goal where he drifted inside to get away from the Czech defender.

Fabian Balbuena (7)- The Paraguayan defender put in another good display as West Ham continue to march on. Won plenty in air and kept Ollie Watkins at bay.

Angelo Ogbonna (7)- Ogbonna had a dream start to the match as he netted in the second minute goal from a Bowen corner. The Italian done brilliantly alongside Balbuena yet again.

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (centre right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his teammates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

Aaron Cresswell (6.5)- Despite switching positions at half-time, he played well in the back three in the first-half, and then made the switch to left-back comfortably for the second-half.

Arthur Masuaku (5) - The left wing-back was taken off at half-time to change the shape as the Hammers found themselves on the back foot after a bright start to the match.

Declan Rice (6)- The England international gave away a penalty in the 74th minute, but thankfully Villa missed. Other than that a solid performance.

Tomas Soucek (6)- One of the Czech midfielders most quiet games since his arrival, didn’t do much wrong, but didn’t seem very involved at the same time.

Pablo Fornals (5) - Ran hard in the first-half, but struggled to create much impact, and failed to be his creative self. He was also booked in the second-half.

Jarrod Bowen (8) - Goal and an assist. A superb corner in the second minute to pick out Angelo Ogbonna, plenty of bright runs, and then a goal of his own 30 seconds into the second-half.

Michail Antonio (5) - The attacker didn’t look fit, off the pace, and struggled to get into the game at all and was replaced by Sebastien Haller at half-time. Too early for him to start.

Subs:

Said Benrahma (7) – An instant impact as the Algerian provided an assist with his first touch as he picked out Jarrod Bowen in the box to nod home as he replaced Masuaku.

Sebastien Haller (7) – The French striker made a real impact, hold up play was solid, and he had a few superb dribbles and made more of an impact than Antonio.