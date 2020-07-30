ArcelorMittal Orbit and The Slide are due to reopen

The ArcelorMittal Orbit is due to reopen tomorrow (August 1). Picture: Frank Da Silva Archant

The world’s longest and tallest tunnel slide is due to reopen this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A number of measures have been introduced in the wake of the coronavirus. Picture: Frank Da Silva A number of measures have been introduced in the wake of the coronavirus. Picture: Frank Da Silva

The 114.5 metre ArcelorMittal Orbit observation tower and 178m long slide in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is to welcome back visitors from Saturday, August 1.

Mark Camley, executive director of park pperations and venues, said: “We’re thrilled that London’s exciting visitor attraction is re-opening and as more people stay at home this summer, we want them to once again enjoy the views of London’s skyline and The Slide in a safe and socially distanced manner.”

You may also want to watch:

A raft of safety measures have been introduced at the attraction including temperatures being taken on arrival and face coverings compulsory for anyone riding the slide.

The lift to viewing platforms will be restricted to each group of visitors. There is a one way system for social distancing.

Helmets and elbow pads are sanitised after each use. The venue is deep cleaned every night.

Created by sculptor Anish Kapoor and designer Cecil Balmond, the looping structure is an iconic symbol of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and the London 2012 Games.