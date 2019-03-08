Search

Orbit abseil to mark charity's 35th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 July 2019

Some of the people taking on the ArcelorMittal Orbit abseil to raise funds for the Brentwood Catholic Children's Society. Picture: BCCS

Some of the people taking on the ArcelorMittal Orbit abseil to raise funds for the Brentwood Catholic Children's Society. Picture: BCCS

BCCS

Thrillseekers have abseiled down the ArcelorMittal Orbit in support of a charity approaching its 35th anniversary.

Brentwood Catholic Children's Society (BCCS) cares for the mental health needs of around 3,500 pupils in east London and Essex, sending counsellors to schools to help children deal with all manner of mental health hardships.

During the anniversary year, supporters are being called upon to push themselves out of their comfort zone to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the charity's work.

The 30 people taking the plunge in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park included director of the BCCS Bernadette Fisher, and 20 employees of Canning Town firm Kilnbridge Construction who have been supporting the charity for many years.

"We consider every child we help a success story," said Ms Fisher.

"With the unstinting support of the Kilnbridge Construction employees, the charity abseil has raised more than £6,000 which will allow us to continue this important work, supporting those children who need help."

