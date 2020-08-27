Open House London: Where to visit in Newham

Locations across Newham are among those included in this year’s Open House London.

The annual festival celebrating the capital’s architecture is taking place with a reduced number of participating buildings due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some opening their virtual doors for online tours as an alternative.

Cody Dock is open between 10am and 5pm on both Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20, while a self-guided tour of the Royal Docks, beginning at Thames Barrier Park, has also been organised.

The SS Robin is open for guided tours throughout the weekend, with tours also available at House Mill, in Stratford, between 11am and 4pm. Both must be booked in advance.

A virtual tour of Millennium Mills is also taking place as part of the festival.

For more information and to book, visit openhouselondon.open-city.org.uk