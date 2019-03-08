Open House London 2019: Where to visit in Newham
PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 September 2019
Colin Grainger
Buildings across the borough are set to open their doors for one weekend only as part of Open House London.
The annual festival of architecture, running on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, sees a whole host of innovative, historic and quirky buildings opened up to the public for free.
You may also want to watch:
Among the borough's highlights are the Abbey Mills and Royal Docks pumping stations and two churches dating back to the 12th Century - St Mary Magdalene and St Mary the Virgin.
The weekend also features a selection of specially-organised tours, including a cycle tour of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and a night tour of the Jubilee line.
Across the capital, there will be more than 800 walks, talks and tours as part of the Open House London weekend.
Pre-booking is required for some venues, while others are first come first served with limited spaces. For more information and to book, visit openhouselondon.org.uk