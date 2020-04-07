Search

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

PUBLISHED: 16:24 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 07 April 2020

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Two houses and a number of sheds on Beckton’s Brandreth Road are on fire.

Six engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to the blaze; part of the ground floor and first floors of a pair of semi-detached houses are alight.

A number of wooden sheds at the rear of the properties are also alight.

You may also want to watch:

The Brigade was called at 14.49hrs, with 999 control officers taking 43 calls to the blaze.

Fire crews from East Ham, Barking and Plaistow fire stations are at the scene.

Station commander Jason Oliff, who is at the scene, said: “This is a very visible fire and our control centre have taken a high volume of calls. Crews are working to bring it under control as quickly as possible.”

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

More to follow.

