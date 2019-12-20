Search

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Olympic Park staff make donation

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 December 2019

Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at LLDC with Paula Blake from the Toy Appeal. Picture: Chloe Townsend

Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at LLDC with Paula Blake from the Toy Appeal. Picture: Chloe Townsend

Chloe Townsend

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park employees have marked a decade of supporting the Toy Appeal by collecting a bumper selection of gifts.

The toys, games and books were collected by staff from Mace, principal contractors on the East Bank site, and staff from the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

They were presented to the Toy Appeal's Paula Blake at the East Bank site - the park's new cultural and education district.

Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at LLDC, said: "The team are proud to support such a fantastic project.

"This is the tenth year we've supported the excellent work of Community Links and the Newham Recorder in the Christmas Toy Appeal.

"We want every child in Newham to wake up to a toy on Christmas morning."

