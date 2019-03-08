Search

Pupils asked to submit objects for Olympic Park time capsule

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 May 2019

The time capsule will be buried as part of the East Bank development in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Ken Mears

The time capsule will be buried as part of the East Bank development in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

What item best represents life in 2019?

That's the challenge being put to primary school pupils across east London as part of a competition to fill a time capsule set to be buried in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Youngsters in Years 3 to 6 at schools in Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Waltham Forest are being asked to put their thinking hats on and write about an item that, in 100 years, people will want to study because it has or will significantly change people's daily lives.

The item should cost less than £100 and be able to be carried.

Four winners will then be selected and the youngsters will help Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to bury the capsule in July, when construction on the East Bank development begins.

Chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation, Lyn Garner, said: "I'm sure the children will rise to the challenge and choose some very surprising items to bury in the time capsule and mark the start of this amazing scheme."

