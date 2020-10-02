Development partner sought to build 1,200 homes in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Artist's impression of the Bridgewater site. Picture: LLDC LLDC

A development partner is being sought to help create 1,200 homes in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) is inviting bids for a developer to share the £600 million Stratford Waterfront and Bridgewater project.

It will see two new neighbourhoods built at the south of the park, near the East Bank culture and education district.

Currently under construction, it will see new sites for the V&A, Sadler’s Wells, the BBC and UAL’s London College of Fashion.

Outline planning permission has already been granted for the 1.6 acre Stratford Waterfront development, which will also feature up to 2,200m sq of space set aside for retail and food and drink purposes.

The Bridgewater area will focus on providing a family-orientated development with larger homes of three or more bedrooms planned for the site, as well as green space and courtyards.

The 5.9-acre site is close to Pudding Mill Lane DLR station, as well as the upcoming UCL East campus, and is bounded by the Waterworks River to the east and the Greenway to the west.

Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at LLDC, said: “We are in a challenging economic world and our approach to this development will be different to our previous neighbourhoods on the park.

“We are not risk averse and we are keen to work alongside the market in a Joint Venture to promote this development at pace with a partner who shares our vision to establish a new and exemplary metropolitan centre.

“This is an amazing place that has already delivered so much but there is still many more opportunities for investment and we are seeking the very best partner to help us build the legacy.”

The two new developments are expected to be created to the same standard as the three existing ones on the park - Chobham Manor, East Wick and Sweetwater.

Any companies interested in partnering on the scheme should register at buildthelegacy.co.uk ahead of an online launch event on October 14.

A joint venture partner is expected to be appointed in the summer of 2021.