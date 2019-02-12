£78m funding boost for two new Olympic Park neighbourhoods

The proposed East Wick and Sweetwater neighbourhoods (pic:LLDC) Archant

The construction of two new neighbourhoods in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has taken a step forward thanks to a £78m boost.

The money will be loaned by Homes England, the government’s housing delivery agency, to help build more than 1,500 homes across the East Wick and Sweetwater developments. Of these, 450 will be affordable.

It will fund the first four phases of the project, a joint venture by Balfour Beatty and Places for People Homes.

Work has already begun on the first phase, which will include 130 affordable homes, 105 for private rental and more than 35,000 sq ft of business space.

Housing minister Kit Malthouse said: “We have not built enough homes in the capital over the last 30 years, and it’s ordinary Londoners who are paying the price.

“Brick-by-brick we are turning that around and this investment in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will help get more than 1,500 properties built.”

The first phase is expected to be finished by summer next year, with the whole scheme due to be completed by 2028.