London Aquatics Centre reopens after 'major' gas leak

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:18 PM April 20, 2022
London Aquatics Centre closed after gas incident - area cordoned and evacuated, casualties reported

London Aquatic Centre reopened on April 19 after being closed for almost a month - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

London Aquatics Centre has reopened after a "major" gas leak last month saw hundreds of people evacuated and a number of casualties. 

The indoor swimming facility, located in the heart of the Olympic Park, reopened for all users yesterday (April 19). 

Members have also been told they will be recredited for days or lessons missed, and that annual memberships will be extended. 

A spokesperson for the centre said on Twitter: "We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we have worked with our partners to reopen the pool."

The major incident which led to the closure of the centre occurred on March 23.

The London Fire Brigade, Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene which involved a chemical reaction and a high quantity of chlorine gas being released.

LAS later confirmed it took 29 patients to hospital and assessed 48 people at the scene, with many reporting minor breathing difficulties. 

Environmental health officers from Newham Council are investigating the leak.

