London Aquatics Centre has reopened after a "major" gas leak last month saw hundreds of people evacuated and a number of casualties.

The indoor swimming facility, located in the heart of the Olympic Park, reopened for all users yesterday (April 19).

Members have also been told they will be recredited for days or lessons missed, and that annual memberships will be extended.

A spokesperson for the centre said on Twitter: "We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we have worked with our partners to reopen the pool."

We are pleased to confirm that the swimming pools at the London Aquatics Centre will reopen on Tuesday 19th April for all our users and our normal timetable will resume. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we have worked with our partners to reopen the pool. — LondonAquaticsCentre (@AquaticsCentre) April 14, 2022

The major incident which led to the closure of the centre occurred on March 23.

The London Fire Brigade, Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene which involved a chemical reaction and a high quantity of chlorine gas being released.

LAS later confirmed it took 29 patients to hospital and assessed 48 people at the scene, with many reporting minor breathing difficulties.

Environmental health officers from Newham Council are investigating the leak.