West Ham under-23s drop off toys at Salvation Army

The West Ham under-23 squad, dropping off their gifts to the charity's Christmas Present Appeal. Picture: The Salvation Army Archant

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal enjoyed a donation from West Ham players.

Star striker Oladapo Afolayan with a sack full of gifts. Picture: The Salvation Army Star striker Oladapo Afolayan with a sack full of gifts. Picture: The Salvation Army

Last week, members of the under-23s gave bags full of toys and teddies to the appeal, which sees presents distributed at the charity’s contact centres.

The toys given by the players went to two nurseries in the south east.

Striker Oladapo Afolayan said: “It’s always good to give back to kids who are in an unfortunate position, to help people who aren’t in such a nice position as us.

“All the boys are happy to do it, there was a little competition going on as to who could get the best toy. Everyone goes out and buys toys. It’s always nice to help out.”

It’s become a Christmas tradition for the younger squad to donate to the Salvation Army’s appeal. The charity’s early years operations manager, Andrea Burn, explained to the players where their toys ended up last year.

“You wouldn’t believe the impact that you had on families and the children,” she said.

“We were able to distribute them to places like our contact centres, where children from families where parents have split for example, come to spend time with a family member they don’t live with.”