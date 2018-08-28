Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

West Ham under-23s drop off toys at Salvation Army

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 December 2018

The West Ham under-23 squad, dropping off their gifts to the charity's Christmas Present Appeal. Picture: The Salvation Army

The West Ham under-23 squad, dropping off their gifts to the charity's Christmas Present Appeal. Picture: The Salvation Army

Archant

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal enjoyed a donation from West Ham players.

Star striker Oladapo Afolayan with a sack full of gifts. Picture: The Salvation ArmyStar striker Oladapo Afolayan with a sack full of gifts. Picture: The Salvation Army

Last week, members of the under-23s gave bags full of toys and teddies to the appeal, which sees presents distributed at the charity’s contact centres.

The toys given by the players went to two nurseries in the south east.

Striker Oladapo Afolayan said: “It’s always good to give back to kids who are in an unfortunate position, to help people who aren’t in such a nice position as us.

“All the boys are happy to do it, there was a little competition going on as to who could get the best toy. Everyone goes out and buys toys. It’s always nice to help out.”

It’s become a Christmas tradition for the younger squad to donate to the Salvation Army’s appeal. The charity’s early years operations manager, Andrea Burn, explained to the players where their toys ended up last year.

“You wouldn’t believe the impact that you had on families and the children,” she said.

“We were able to distribute them to places like our contact centres, where children from families where parents have split for example, come to spend time with a family member they don’t live with.”

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Most Read

25 things to do in Hampshire this Christmas

#includeImage($article, 225)

7 of the best afternoon teas in Hampshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Some of the best things to see and do in Emsworth

#includeImage($article, 225)

Some of the best Christmas markets in Hampshire for 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

Some of the best things to see and do in Hamble

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Southend Manor boss Peek is rebuilding his side like me says Clapton manager Fowell

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Orient manager delighted with young defenders Happe and Ling

Leyton Orient centre back Dan Happe battles with a Beaconsfield Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex sign Delport for Vitality Blast

Cameron Delport in action for Leicestershire during the 2018 Vitality Blast (pic David Davies/PA)

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

West Ham under-23s drop off toys at Salvation Army

The West Ham under-23 squad, dropping off their gifts to the charity's Christmas Present Appeal. Picture: The Salvation Army
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists