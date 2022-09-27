Inspectors praise 'significantly improved' children's services in Newham

Newham's children's services have been hailed for a turnaround that has seen Ofsted improve its rating from 'inadequate' to 'good'.

The education regulator carried out its latest inspection between July 18 and 29 and has now published its findings.

Inspectors found children in the borough "receive good-quality services".

Ofsted's report said: "Leaders and operational managers have supported frontline staff to significantly improve practice since the last inspection.

"Leaders are ambitious in delivering effective help, care and protection for children.

"These improvements have been made within a challenging context, with a legacy of poor practice, the impact of Covid-19, the complexity of some children’s needs and significant workforce challenges.

"A highly visible and permanent senior leadership team has brought stability and a transformation in engagement with partners, creating a determined ‘one-council approach’ to providing the services children need to thrive."

As well as the overall 'good' rating, Ofsted gave an 'outstanding' grade for "the impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families".

Inspectors wrote: "Children are now receiving good and effective help, protection and care that are making a significant difference to their lives."

The council said the publication of the report also marked the end of the Department for Education's intervention.

Newham's children's services had been given Ofsted's lowest overall rating following a previous inspection in 2019.

The borough's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz revealed her pride in every member of the children's services team for the improvement.

She said: "It’s a turnaround that they should be rightly overjoyed about as a shining example of our investment across all services for young people.

"The Ofsted report is a step in the right direction, showing that Newham Council is transforming and delivering the services all our people deserve."

Cllr Sarah Ruiz, cabinet member for children's services, added: "We will continue to do all we can to ensure all our young people can access the support and opportunities they need to thrive.”