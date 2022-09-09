Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, as they mark her platinum jubilee in Scotland on Tuesday June 28, 2022 - Credit: PA

Tributes are being paid by figures across Newham to Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away aged 96.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately upon his mother's death.

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the the Coronation dress in the Throne room at Buckingham Palace, after her Coronation in Westminster Abbey on June 6 1953 - Credit: PA

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz OBE said: "In this moment of great sadness as we mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, profound loss will be felt by millions of people across our nation, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"Her Majesty’s 70 years of unwavering duty and dedicated service to our country will forever be remembered, as will her dignity and grace. On behalf of Newham residents, Councillors and all at the Council, my deepest sorrow and most heartfelt condolences to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family who are mourning at this moment of profound loss."

Cllr James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, which represents more than 350 councils across England and Wales, said it expressed "sincere condolences to the whole royal family".

“Her Majesty’s dedication to every one of us, alongside her continuous hard work and loyalty to her United Kingdom, was clear to see throughout her life," he said. "Her high regard for local government was also truly reflective in her focus and appreciation of councils’ work and determination in her annual queen’s speeches."

London Council will open both public and virtual books of condolence, ensuring flags are flown at half mast, and overseeing arrangements for the laying of flowers in public areas, he said.

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, and his team, said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deepest sympathy to His Majesty The King and all members of the Royal Family.”

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leave Westminster Abbey after the wedding ceremony - Credit: PA













Updates to follow