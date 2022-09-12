News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'We're very proud': Newham people react to Queen's passing

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 3:48 PM September 12, 2022
sign tributing the queen

Tributes to the Queen, like this one at Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, have been erected across London - Credit: Tara Mewawalla

After the tragic announcement of the Queen's death at the age of 96, Newham residents have reflected on what she meant to them and to the country.

Luda Borachak, who is currently studying English at Stafford House, arrived back in the UK from visiting her family in Ukraine on Thursday (September 8) when the news broke.

She said: "I didn't cry but I felt very bad because I was here in London a few years ago and I was at Westminster when the first grandson was born.

"It was not a good announcement [to hear]."

woman in front of stratford shopping centre

Once she received her permit, Luda was able to return to Ukraine to visit her son and her mother - Credit: Tara Mewawalla

Jonathan Fitter, a busker from Plaistow, said he travelled to Buckingham Palace on Friday morning to hear the 96 gun salute.

"I got there just in time and I heard the whole thing so I was delighted with that. Then I got off here [Stratford] and I'm going to get some flowers and take them to Buckingham Palace and lay them outside."

Visitors place flowers at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Th

In London, visitors place flowers at Buckingham Palace. - Credit: PA

He added: "Initially, funnily enough, I was happy for her. She's lost her husband, she was getting more and more frail, you know she can't go on forever so when's the right time to go? She's just appointed a new prime minister and I think that's about as good a time as any."

man with flag outside stratford shopping centre

Jonathan had been carrying this flag with him throughout his whole journey on Friday - Credit: Tara Mewawalla

Mel, from north London, and Kelly, from Essex, both of whom did not wish to provide their surnames, spoke to this paper as they spent the day shopping in Stratford. 

They said: "It was very sad because she's been here forever - she's all we know and we've watched her grow up. It's a weird type of sad because it's like you're mourning but you're not related.

"You knew that she wasn't well by pictures and you saw she was getting more frail, but we're very proud that she still always smiled and she worked on Tuesday as well."

two women outside pub

Mel and Kelly are civil servants - Credit: Tara Mewawalla

Paying tribute to Her Majesty, Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: "In this moment of great sadness as we mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, profound loss will be felt by millions of people across our nation, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"Her Majesty’s 70 years of unwavering duty and dedicated service to our country will forever be remembered, as will her dignity and grace."

The Queen
Royal Family
Newham News

