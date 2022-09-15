News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News > Obituaries

Newham residents invited to service in remembrance of the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 5:42 PM September 15, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: PA

Newham residents are being invited to attend a civic service on Sunday (September 18) in remembrance of the Queen.

The multi-faith service, which will welcome people of all religions and faiths, will begin at 6.30pm and finish at 8.15pm and will take place at East Ham Town Hall. 

The service, organised by Newham Council, will remember Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on September 8.

The Queen reigned for 70 years, making her the longest reigning British monarch in history.

As part of the national period of mourning, the event will observe the national minute's silence at 8pm. A book of condolence will be available to sign and there will be music from a local choir. 

The service will take place outside with limited seating available. Newham Council have advised that residents who wish to attend use public transport as there is limited car parking in the area.

The Queen
Newham Council
Newham News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 17/4/2013 of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Baroness Thatcher at St

The Queen

Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Here is how stamps, coins, postboxes and more will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen

How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
ABBA in lights at Olympic Park

Women report drink spiking at ABBA show venue in Newham

Ruby Gregory, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
A 35-year-old man from Hackney is due in court, after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Brooks Road, Plaistow

Knife Crime

Hackney man due in court after 12-year-old boy stabbed in Newham

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon