Newham residents invited to service in remembrance of the Queen

Newham residents are being invited to attend a civic service on Sunday (September 18) in remembrance of the Queen.

The multi-faith service, which will welcome people of all religions and faiths, will begin at 6.30pm and finish at 8.15pm and will take place at East Ham Town Hall.

The service, organised by Newham Council, will remember Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on September 8.

The Queen reigned for 70 years, making her the longest reigning British monarch in history.

As part of the national period of mourning, the event will observe the national minute's silence at 8pm. A book of condolence will be available to sign and there will be music from a local choir.

The service will take place outside with limited seating available. Newham Council have advised that residents who wish to attend use public transport as there is limited car parking in the area.