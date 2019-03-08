Search

O2 Arena operator ‘does not oppose the principle’ of new Stratford entertainment venue

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 April 2019

CGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG

CGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG

MSG

A rival entertainment company has said it does not oppose plans for the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford - as long as issues surrounding transport overcrowding are addressed.

Plans for the 21,500-capacity venue near to Stratford station were submitted to the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) by the Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), which has already purchased the 4.7 acre site.

AEG, which operates The O2 Arena in Greenwich - just three stops on the Tube from Stratford - has said it “understands competition in the live music industry and does not oppose the principle of a new music venue in London”.

But a spokesman for the company added: “There is a question mark over whether such a venue should be located so close to existing venues at the Olympic Park as well as AEG’s own nearby venue, The O2 Arena, and we will be scrutinising the application very carefully given concerns as to the detrimental impact of their plans.

East Ham pensioner cleared of murdering wheelchair-bound husband

Packiam Ramanathan. Picture: Met Police

Campaign launched to save stray Beckton dog on ‘death row’

Ellie faces being put down by Newham Council. Pic: Terry Minns

Homophobic and misogynistic books found in library at Islamic primary school

Zakariya Primary School is located in Forest Gate Mosque. Picture: Google.

Jailed: Forest Gate drink driver who rammed a police car before attacking two officers

Saddam Fareed was jailed for 33 months. Picture: BTP

Free cricket tickets for residents in Newham

Newham residents will be offered free cricket tickets. Pic: PA

UEL men net BUCS basketball silver

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)

Team News: Bromley vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Clapton boss Fowell says cup semi-final can make or break their season

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Newham pair Carver and Martin claim wins on Dagenham show

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)
