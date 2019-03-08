O2 Arena operator ‘does not oppose the principle’ of new Stratford entertainment venue

CGI of the proposed MSG Sphere. Picture: MSG MSG

A rival entertainment company has said it does not oppose plans for the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford - as long as issues surrounding transport overcrowding are addressed.

Plans for the 21,500-capacity venue near to Stratford station were submitted to the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) by the Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), which has already purchased the 4.7 acre site.

AEG, which operates The O2 Arena in Greenwich - just three stops on the Tube from Stratford - has said it “understands competition in the live music industry and does not oppose the principle of a new music venue in London”.

But a spokesman for the company added: “There is a question mark over whether such a venue should be located so close to existing venues at the Olympic Park as well as AEG’s own nearby venue, The O2 Arena, and we will be scrutinising the application very carefully given concerns as to the detrimental impact of their plans.