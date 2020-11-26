Embleton hints at Maguire-Drew chance

Published: 5:03 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:47 PM December 7, 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed it could be a chance for young creative attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew to shine as they travel away to Port Vale.

The O’s will head to Vale Park on Saturday for an early 1pm kick-off as they look to build on back-to-back wins in League Two.

The 23-year-old Maguire-Drew could be set to start the match as he came on to replace Conor Wilkinson who went off injured at half-time in Orient’s 1-0 win over Bradford City on Tuesday.

“I think it’s important for Jordan, It’s been a frustrating start to the season because Conor Wilkinson I think has scored seven goals already, so it’s been tough for Jordan to jump in ahead of him,” Embleton said.

“We’ve had good balance on the other side of the pitch, which is a position that we know Jordan can play and did play last season.

“James Brophy has played there and Louis Dennis has come back this year with a real freshness and that’s without looking at what Lee Angol and Ruel Sotirou do as well.

“It’s been tough for Jordan, the free-kick he put in for Dan Happe, and I was pleased with the free-kick he hit the side netting with.

“We know he’s going to be threat from them, we still love Jordan and value what he is about, and know what he can be when he gets his chance – like any other player taking the opportunity with both hands.”

The O’s head into the clash full of confidence as they picked up back-to-back victories in the league to move up to eighth with a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town at the weekend ahead of beating Bradford.

“It feels good, I think we’ve shown professionalism in the last couple of weeks, we’ve won games without probably playing outstanding, which i think is something we certainly had to add to our game,” added Embleton.

“You aim to play well each week and aim to dominate games, but there’s going to be times when you don’t (dominate) and times when you don’t play well.

“We’ve got to learn to win games in that manner and aspire to be better, but when you don’t the hit the heights you want to, it’s important to pick up points which we’ve done in recent games.”