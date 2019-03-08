'Shameless' show starring disabled and neuro-diverse performers to hit the stage

A new cabaret show starring performers who describe themselves as disabled or neuro-diverse is coming to London's Soho Theatre.

Not F**king Sorry! is directed by University of East London academic Liselle Terret and is billed as confronting discrimination in a provocative and seductive way.

Liselle helps run a drama course at the university which has bases in Stratford and the Royal Docks. Some of her students have been involved in the project and helped research disability hate crime for it.

She said: "We are a learning disabled and neurodivergent collective, and [our show] is a shameless, sexy punk crip cabaret with luscious lip syncs, sweaty dances and verbatim stories, which will have your preconceptions rattled as we take you to the edge."

The show highlights unfair treatment experienced by people with learning disabilities and those who are neuro-divergent, a term used to describe the different ways people's brains work.

It was produced by Daisy Hale in partnership with Access All Areas, a National Portfolio-funded theatre company for learning disabled and autistic actors.

Liselle said: "It is confrontational, loud, sexy and angry and reframes a representation of people with learning disabilities."

It also aims to highlight the rise in hate crime and bullying of people with disabilities.

An analysis by The Guardian using police figures showed online hate crimes against disabled people in England and Wales rose by a third from 2016-18.

Liselle said: "Newspapers have reported that at least 45 people with autism or learning disabilities have died while waiting to be discharged from secure units over the past four years, according to figures from the Children's Commissioner.

"This was described as an 'intolerable abuse of human rights.' Many patients are locked up for months or years, despite being medically fit for release, because local authorities cannot afford to rehouse them in the community.

"We are trying to highlight these things, while producing a fun and outrageous show for everyone to enjoy," she added.

The show debuts on October 29 at the Soho Theatre, London at 7pm and is on at the same time every night until November 1, except on October 31 when there is a matinee at 2:45 pm.

Tickets, priced at £16, can be booked via the theatre.

Contact the box office on 020 7478 0100.