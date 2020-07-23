Yours for £1 million: Former North Woolwich railway station goes on sale

It’s the ultimate railway fanatic’s dream - the chance to own a former train station.

And if you happen to have £1 million going spare, the old North Woolwich station could be yours.

Although no trains have passed through since 2006, when it was closed to make way for the Docklands Light Railway extension, the Pier Road building has remained standing.

But now the station’s boarded up windows and empty rooms could soon be a thing of the past, and the historic property given a new lease of life once more.

Estate agents Strettons have advertised the former station as a commercial building suitable for D1 use - which includes educational, medical or religious purposes.

Whoever purchases the freehold could adapt it for a range of uses, such as a place of worship, a health centre, an art gallery or a nursery - or even revert it to its former use as a museum.

The Grade II-listed site boasts around 5,000 sq ft of floor space as well as an outdoor area, partially covered by a canopy that is protected under the listed status, that could be used as a garden or play area.

And whatever the new owner decides to do with the site, they will be adding to more than 170 years of history.

North Woolwich station dates back to 1847 when it was opened as the southern terminus of the Eastern Counties and Thames Junction Railway, which ran from Stratford. The station was built just a short walk away from the pier, where customers wanting to travel south of the river could board a ferry.

The line later became part of the Great Eastern Railway - which also had services running from east London to Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk in a broadly similar way to the modern-day Greater Anglia network.

In 1979, the station became part of the North London Line extension until it - and Silvertown station, the next stop on the line - were shut down in 2006. Both areas are now served by DLR stations instead.

The North Woolwich Old Station Museum opened on the site in 1984, using the original station buildings and one disused platform to explore the history of the Great Eastern Railway.

Featuring a reconstructed 1920s ticket office as well as engines, carriages and other railway memorabilia, the museum closed in 2008.