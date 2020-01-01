Former Newham police constable committed gross misconduct after crashing car then verbally abusing officers

Former Met officer, Pc Iain Simons has been found to have committed gross misconduct. Picture: PA Images/Anthony Devlin PA Archive/PA Images

An ex-police constable who verbally abused officers after crashing his car has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

Former Met officer, Pc Iain Simons – who was attached to the north east beat covering Newham and Waltham Forest – breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.

A misconduct hearing followed after off duty Pc Simons drove his car in a private car park and smashed into another vehicle, causing damage, on October 13, 2017.

It was also reported he was verbally abusive and disrespectful to police officers who attended the crash.

The decision by the chairman and panel found that had Mr Simons still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed.

However, Pc Simons resigned from the Metropolitan Police on November 29, 2019.

The hearing concluded on Tuesday, March 17.