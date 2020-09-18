Search

Terraced house in Forest Gate completely destroyed by fire

PUBLISHED: 08:13 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 18 September 2020

A family of four left the property before the Brigade arrived, having been alerted to the blaze by the property's smoke alarms. Picture: LFB

A terraced house in Forest Gate has been completely destroyed by a fire which broke out early this morning.

A terraced house in Forest Gate has been completely destroyed by a fire which broke out early this morning.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the blaze at the property on Windsor Road at 1.04am.

Two adults and two children left the terraced property before the brigade arrived, and were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by London Ambulance Service.

The fire — the cause of which will be investigated — was under control at 2.41am.

