No injuries following fire in block of flats in Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:44 AM April 26, 2021   
Fire on Dirleton Road, Stratford

There were no injuries following a fire at a block of flats in Dirleton Road, Stratford. - Credit: LFB

There were no injuries after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Stratford.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the Dirleton Road blaze at 9.28am on Friday, April 23. 

Half of the roof of the building and part of the wooden fascia in a stairwell were damaged.

Sub Officer Matt Evans, who was at the scene, said: "On arrival, crews were faced with heavy, black smoke coming out of the roof of the building. 

"A fire had started in a garden and spread to an open walkway which led to residential balconies.

You may also want to watch:

"The roof of the stairwell was damaged by the blaze, but crews worked really quickly to stop the fire from spreading to any of the residential properties."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

