University of East London students in the running for 'prestigious' architecture prize

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 August 2019

UEL postgraduate, Ze Rou Yong, has been nominated for an Architects' Journal student prize. Picture: UEL

UEL postgraduate, Ze Rou Yong, has been nominated for an Architects' Journal student prize. Picture: UEL

Archant

A pair of rising star students have been shortlisted for a prestigious architecture prize.

Nisha Anwar has been nominated for an Architects' Journal student prize. Picture: UELNisha Anwar has been nominated for an Architects' Journal student prize. Picture: UEL

University of East London undergraduate Nisha Anwar and postgraduate Ze Rou Yong were selected from a pool of peers for the Architects' Journal student prize.

Nisha was shortlisted for a social housing project idea while Ze Rou Yong, from Beckton, was nominated for designs for a building on the Grand Union Canal in Hackney.

Nisha, 28, said: "I am proud to be nominated. It feels great to see my work published in a magazine like Architects' Journal."

Ze, also 28, said she was deeply thankful and delighted to have been selected.

Dr David Tann, head of the University of East London's school of architecture, computing and engineering, said: "Taking part in the prize, which recognises and celebrates the industry's rising stars, is an important step in showcasing future architectural talent.

"Well done to our two students for being selected among the top architectural students in the country."

The top three winners are due to be revealed in September.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Newham sees largest fall in pub numbers as 1-in-10 closed last year

Victoria Cross pub in Manor Park

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

