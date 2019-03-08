University of East London students in the running for 'prestigious' architecture prize

UEL postgraduate, Ze Rou Yong, has been nominated for an Architects' Journal student prize.

A pair of rising star students have been shortlisted for a prestigious architecture prize.

Nisha Anwar has been nominated for an Architects' Journal student prize.

University of East London undergraduate Nisha Anwar and postgraduate Ze Rou Yong were selected from a pool of peers for the Architects' Journal student prize.

Nisha was shortlisted for a social housing project idea while Ze Rou Yong, from Beckton, was nominated for designs for a building on the Grand Union Canal in Hackney.

Nisha, 28, said: "I am proud to be nominated. It feels great to see my work published in a magazine like Architects' Journal."

Ze, also 28, said she was deeply thankful and delighted to have been selected.

Dr David Tann, head of the University of East London's school of architecture, computing and engineering, said: "Taking part in the prize, which recognises and celebrates the industry's rising stars, is an important step in showcasing future architectural talent.

"Well done to our two students for being selected among the top architectural students in the country."

The top three winners are due to be revealed in September.