Search

Advanced search

There With You: Forest Gate sixth former sewing scrubs for NHS workers at Queen’s Hospital

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 24 April 2020

Nicholas Henry-Anto, 18, busy sewing scrubs to be distributed to frontline NHS workers. Picture: Silvia Suwandi

Nicholas Henry-Anto, 18, busy sewing scrubs to be distributed to frontline NHS workers. Picture: Silvia Suwandi

Archant

A Forest Gate sixth former is busy sewing scrubs for NHS workers on the coronavirus frontline.

A mockup of a large pair of scrubs being made by Nicholas Henry-Anto for distribution amongst frontline NHS workers. Picture: Silvia SuwandiA mockup of a large pair of scrubs being made by Nicholas Henry-Anto for distribution amongst frontline NHS workers. Picture: Silvia Suwandi

St Bonaventure’s pupil Nicholas Henry-Anto has been hard at work with his mum Silvia and sister Catherine, who attends the nearby St Angela’s Ursuline School.

The 18-year-old told the Recorder that he and his family started making the PPE items after going to lockdown.

He said: “My mum came up with the idea to make our own masks since they’re really hard to come by. She started off by finding good fabrics around the house for us to use.”

The masks, complete with filter pockets, are for Nicholas and his family to use.

Forest Gate 6th former Nicholas Anto-Henry who is sewing scrubs for NHS frontline workers. Picture: Silvia SuwandiForest Gate 6th former Nicholas Anto-Henry who is sewing scrubs for NHS frontline workers. Picture: Silvia Suwandi

Then they came up with the idea to sew scrubs for wider distribution. In just over a week the teenager has made five sets for workers at Queen’s Hospital, and said: “We’re planning to make a lot more”.

Nicholas is no stranger to sewing, having taken up the hobby two years ago.

You may also want to watch:

“It is really calming to do, it’s a bit like reading in that way — I find it soothing,” he said.

In this period Nicholas has also been involved with sewing poppies for Remembrance Day, demonstrating a willingness to use his talent to give something back.

Nicholas — who also boasts a third degree black belt in taekwondo — sews for a few hours each day, normally after lunch.

Under ordinary circumstances he wouldn’t have the time. He had been scheduled to sit his A-level this summer and may well have been too consumed by revision to sew.

Though these exams have been canceled due to coronavirus, Nicholas still has work to do as he prepares for the future.

The teenager has received an offer to study computer science and maths at Queen Mary University of London, where he is due to start his degree later this year.

Describing himself as “excited” by the “big change”, Nicholas has to keep on top of his studies to ensure he is ready.

For now, he is seeing out his final school days from home, studying in between sewing sessions.

Though no longer in the classroom, Nicholas’ efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by his school who have called him a “star”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to ‘pioneering’ Forest Gate GP who becomes fifth to die of Covid-19 in the UK

Tribues have been paid to Dr Yusuf Patel who has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Mas Patel

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Flats to be built on site of Upton Park cinema

The site at the junction of Barking Road and Green Street is to be redeveloped. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Tributes to ‘pioneering’ Forest Gate GP who becomes fifth to die of Covid-19 in the UK

Tribues have been paid to Dr Yusuf Patel who has died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Mas Patel

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Kingsford Community School teacher who has died of coronavirus

Dr Louisa Rajakumari, who taught English at Kingsford Community School in Beckton, has died from coronavirus. Picture: Courtesy of Kingsford Community School

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Flats to be built on site of Upton Park cinema

The site at the junction of Barking Road and Green Street is to be redeveloped. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

There With You: Forest Gate sixth former sewing scrubs for NHS workers at Queen’s Hospital

Nicholas Henry-Anto, 18, busy sewing scrubs to be distributed to frontline NHS workers. Picture: Silvia Suwandi

Coronavirus: Essex confirm delay to Siddle return

Peter Siddle of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Yorkshire's Harry Brook last summer (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

UEFA confirm postponement of Women’s Euro 2021 finals

Arsenal and England footballer Jordan Nobbs and Phil Neville pose next to the women's Euro 2021 trophy

FA to investigate ACL injuries in women

Arsenal's Danielle Carter leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24