Newham Council gives housing company nod to lead Carpenters estate regeneration talks

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 February 2020

The Carpenters estate in Stratford. Picture: Steve Poston

The Carpenters estate in Stratford. Picture: Steve Poston

Archant

Newham Council's housing company has been given permission to lead development talks with residents on Stratford's Carpenters estate.

Cabinet members have agreed to grant Red Door Ventures approval to provide development management services for the next stage of work for the regeneration of the estate.

The company is now set to work with residents to co-design a viable and deliverable development option.

Since November 2018, the council has been in consultation with people living on the estate and those who have moved away but have the right to return. Options were developed over the summer with people who attended workshops.

Red Door Ventures and the council are now set to work closely with residents to create a more detailed vision for the Carpenters estate and turn this into a financially viable masterplan.

In addition, Red Door Ventures - which was also given the go ahead to become a registered provider of housing - will be renamed Populo Living.

It comes as the company's focus moves from delivering homes at market rents to ensuring at least 50 per cent of all homes built are genuinely affordable. As a registered provider, Populo Living will be able to access funds from the Building Council Homes for Londoners grant directly from City Hall.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: "Building more homes that our residents can afford has been a priority since May 2018. That's why we've changed the focus of the council's housing delivery company, so we can provide the homes our people need.

"I'm really excited that Cabinet has tasked Red Door Ventures to drive forward our Carpenters estate restoration programme with residents that live on the estate.

"They'll be building on the 16 months of discussions we've already been having with our residents to ensure that the Carpenters estate once again becomes a vibrant community neighbourhood.

"This reflects our agenda of involving residents in decision making and working collaboratively with them so that the skills, knowledge and experience of those who know the estate best are helping us shape future plans."

As part of its business plan, the company has set out proposals to deliver 4,700 properties over 15 years, with half available at genuinely affordable rents.

