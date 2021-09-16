New employability programme to work with youth at risk of serious violence

Published: 5:42 PM September 16, 2021

Young people in Newham who are at risk of engaging with serious violence could benefit from a new employability programme.

The Creating Opportunities programme - delivered by Catch22, The Prince’s Trust and Apprentice Nation - will help up to 1,500 people aged 16 to 25 develop the skills they need to make a successful transition into work, training and apprenticeships.

Funded by the Home Office and HM Treasury, the programme is open to people in 12 areas across the country, including Newham.

Catch22 chief development officer Mat Ilic said: “Young people’s employment prospects and mental wellbeing have been disproportionately affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is particularly true for those young people who find themselves in a situation where they’re at risk of falling into a life of crime.

“This programme will address their individual needs, work with them build confidence and explore options when it comes to work and training – and ultimately help them achieve their ambitions.”

The programme aims to support participants by reducing risk factors and increasing the protective factors for serious violence; demonstrating progress in their distance travelled towards employment; and improving their overall physical and mental wellbeing.

Research shows young people facing multiple barriers need high quality, wraparound support.

According to youth unemployment charity Movement to Work, 68pc of participants who receive this kind of help sustain their placements and move into work, compared to 32pc who don’t.

The Prince’s Trust director of partnerships Ben Marson said: “The programme will combine the expertise of our three organisations, giving young people access to employment-related services as well as supporting their personal and social development.

“We hope that young people who participate on this programme build their confidence and feel supported to take their next steps towards employment, education or training.”

The programme will initially run until March 2023, with the aim of supporting 1,500 young people into opportunities over the next 18 months.