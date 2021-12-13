Initiatives and projects for young people spotlighted as part of campaign

The event help make Newham the best place for children and young people to grow up in and be safe and supported - Credit: Brighter Futures, Newham Council

This article has been published as part of Newham Council's Year of the Young Person, which celebrates the achievements of young people and highlights the services and support aimed at them.

Projects, initiatives and activities have been hosted throughout this year to celebrate Newham's Year of the Young Person in 2021.

All these events, which were launched this year to help make the borough the best place for children and young people to grow up in, be safe and supported, are being spotlighted as part of the council's Year of the Young Person In-Focus Week until December 17.

The In-Focus Week is pinpointing different themes each day, with the first being employment, learning and achievement.

One of the projects is The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which saw around 160 Newham young people develop essential life and work skills, and foster their creativity and innovation.

Tom Bayley, the council’s Duke of Edinburgh volunteering and accreditation senior worker, said accreditation numbers have quadrupled in 2021.

“Many young people have received their bronze and silver certificates and some are now progressing to the silver award,” he said.

In-Focus week also recognises the achievements of three young residents on the Kickstart employment scheme, who are all in job placements within the council.

For example, Shania Begum, 21, said: “This Kickstart opportunity at Newham Council was a great break for me.”

Other projects highlighted as part of In-Focus include Kensington Primary School’s new Young Leaders Programme and the council’s Youth Empowerment Fund, launched in June, to help young people fulfil their potential and realise their ambitions.

Other daily themes for the week are youth safety, health and wellbeing, and social action and enriching activities.

There will also be a film trailer for 21 in 21, a Year of the Young Person project, telling the stories of 21 children and young people from Newham at different ages and stages of life.

Year of the Young Person will continue until the end of February 2022.

To find out more about Year of the Young Person In-Focus Week, follow @NewhamLondon on Twitter or visit https://www.newham.gov.uk/children-families/year-young-person

