Newham woman joins international campaign to fight poverty

Cynthia Pokuah, 26 is working to get Newham residents thinking about poverty and preventable diseases, especially in Africa as a One Campaign ambassador. Picture: Cynthia Pokuah. Cynthia Pokuah

A Newham woman is now an ambassador for an international campaign against poverty.

One Campaign's 2019 youth ambassadors at the Houses of Parliament. Picture: One Campaign. One Campaign's 2019 youth ambassadors at the Houses of Parliament. Picture: One Campaign.

Cynthia Pokuah will be working in the borough to emphasise how important it is for people to engage with democracy and campaign to shape their world.

A big focus will be on showing how local campaigning can make a dent on international issues. Cynthia, 26, is going to try to show the importance of international development and how the community can get involved.

“I am really excited to begin working as a Youth Ambassador in my local area because I think it is important to end extreme poverty,” said Cynthia.

“I also want to show people that it can be easy to campaign on these issues, and that their voice does make a difference!”

Cynethia is doing this as part of the US-based One Campaign.

The group says it has more than nine million people working to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, primarily in Africa.

Aiming to stand politically neutral, it's goal is to raise the public awareness of and push leaders to act on AIDS and preventable diseases.

It also lobbies to improve funding for farming and nutrition, and for more transparency in anti-poverty programmes.

Its youth ambassadors work in the UK and across Europe to raise the profile of these issues. Cynthia is looking to meet with her MP, Lyn Brown, the press and members of the community for this.

She'll also be travelling to the G7 meeting and to Parliament to take part in national events there.

One of these is the upcoming replenishment conference Global Fund for AIDS, TB and Malaria, an organisation that's dedicated to fighting killer diseases.

Romilly Greenhill, the UK director of The ONE Campaign, said: “This year's Youth Ambassadors are amazing. I know with their energy and passion they will change the world for the better.

“There are some big moments coming up this year, especially the G7 summit and the Global Fund that could really help the fight against extreme poverty. I know that Cynthia, alongside all the Youth Ambassadors, will be showing people in Newham how important these are.”

This is the sixth year the Youth Ambassador programme has run in the UK. In that time they have lobbied government and attended the G7 Summit in Germany to call on world leaders to act on extreme poverty.