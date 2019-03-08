Search

Newham woman fundraising to support volunteer work on water, sanitation and hygiene project in Nepal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 May 2019

Newham woman Abigail Oluwayomi, 18, is fundraising to support her upcoming voluntary work in Nepal. Picture: supplied by Raleigh International.

A young Newham woman will help improve water, sanitation and hygiene practices in Nepal during three months of voluntary work.

Abigail Oluwayomi, 18, has been selected to volunteer as part of a Raleigh International project on an International Citizen Service placement (ICS).

She will work with young volunteers from Nepal and the UK while living with a host family to gain a better understanding of the challenges that people there face.

Abigail said: "We aim to increase knowledge and to change attitude and behaviours in relation to good hygiene practises among community members."

Before her trip in late June, Abigail needs to raise £800 for Raleigh International to support its ongoing work.

She has set up a JustGiving page for donations and updates on her fundraising activities, which so far have included a bake sale.

On return to the UK, she will undertake an ICS Action at Home project so she can use her new skills to benefit her local community.

ICS allows people aged 18-35 to contribute to sustainable development projects in Africa and Asia.

