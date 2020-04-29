Search

Manor Park neighbours submit ward boundary proposals after commission extends deadline

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 April 2020

Neighbours don't want to lose their Manor Park identity. Picture: Jon King

Archant

Neighbours have submitted suggestions for the redrawing of a ward’s boundary after winning their fight to get a consulation reopened.

The current Newham ward boundaries. Picture: LGBCThe current Newham ward boundaries. Picture: LGBC

People from Manor Park shared their ideas with the Local Government Boundary Commission after the parliamentary body extended its deadline for comments following opposition to previous plans.

Iqbal Hussain, coordinator of Manor Park Community Watch, said: “We do not want the boundary changes. We love Manor Park.”

Neighbours had feared streets in their existing ward would be transferred to others.

Newham Council backed the commission’s draft proposals when they were published in October, although councillors rejected the idea of a Maryland ward.

An image showing the Boundary Commission's draft recommendations. Picture: Crown CopyrightAn image showing the Boundary Commission's draft recommendations. Picture: Crown Copyright

In a letter, the residents urge the commission not to move First Avenue, Second Avenue and streets between Monega Road and Lincoln Road out of the ward.

Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue, Morris Avenue and much of Church Avenue should also stay.

Residents use Manor Park station, shop in the ward’s town centre and attend religious institutions there, meaning those areas should not be transferred, they argue.

Instead, the neighbours suggest the “natural place” for the ward boundary would be Fourth Avenue along the A116 past Rabbits Road where Old Manor Park library is.

Under the proposals, Church Road would continue to form part of the boundary between Manor Park and Little Ilford, but the divide there should be along Browning Road.

Much of Shakespeare Crescent could be part of Little Ilford to keep voter numbers in each ward similar.

To ensure fairness in elections, the number of voters in Newham gets divided by the number of councillors, resulting in voter populations per ward which are more or less the same.

A growing population means Newham’s ward boundaries need rejigging.

Further suggestions include scrapping a proposal to rename East Ham North ward Plashet ward as well as not having East Ham and East Ham South wards.

The signatories of the letter say a ward and constituency sharing the same name would be confusing.

Manor Park’s Cllr Mariam Dawood said: “These suggestions mean a lot to residents. Many have lived here for decades and want to retain their identities, while others simply do not want to see their neighbourhood split into different wards.

“I’m grateful to the commission for giving residents this opportunity and I hope that they can keep our extraordinary community united.”

