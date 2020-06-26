North East command officers arrested over ‘inappropriate’ photos of murdered sisters

Two police officers have been arrested for allegedly taking “inappropriate” photographs of two murdered sisters.

The officers from the north east basic command unit, which covers Newham and Waltham Forest, have been suspended from duty.

Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park in Brent on June 7.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) was informed on June 17 of allegations that “non-official and inappropriate photographs” had been taken by police at the crime scene.

The two officers were arrested on Monday, June 22 by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. They have since been bailed to return pending further enquiries.

Commander Paul Brogden said: “I am horrified and disgusted by the nature of these allegations, a sentiment which will be shared by colleagues throughout the organisation.

“If true, these actions are morally reprehensible and anyone involved will be robustly dealt with.”

He added that senior representatives from the Met and IOPC have visited Bibaa and Nicole’s parents to tell them about the allegations and confirm that it is now subject to an independent investigation with full co-operation from the police.

“This deeply disturbing information will no doubt have created additional trauma for a family who are already grieving the devastating loss of two loved ones.

I can only start to imagine the impact of this and I’d like to sincerely apologise to them for this further burden,” Commander Brogden said.

Detectives believe Bibaa and Nicole were killed in the early hours of Saturday, June 6. Later that day, they were reported as missing to police when they did not return home.

A mandatory referral was made to the IOPC by officers from the DPS to consider the police’s actions between the time reports were made that Bibaa and Nicole were missing and the time they were found.

Sal Naseem, IOPC director for London, said: “These are sickening allegations and when we were made aware by the Metropolitan Police, we acted quickly to arrest the officers involved in order to seize vital evidence.

“The victims’ family are naturally extremely distressed at this turn of events and we are ensuring that they are updated as our investigation is progressing.”