Coronavirus: Number of Universal Credit claimants rises by 2.6% in Newham

The latest Universal Credit figures have been released by the DWP. Picture: Chris Young PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Universal Credit claimants in Newham has risen by 2.6 percent, according to the latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

There were 48,434 people receiving the benefit as of September 10, up 1,287 from the August 13 figure of 47,147.

This jump is greater than the 811 new claimants that were recorded between July and August.

The 2.6 pc increase seen in Newham did fall below the London average of 3pc, but above the 2.2 pc average recorded across the country.

DWP senior partnership manager Steve Hanshaw says the department is working hard behind the scenes to create avenues for people to get back into work: “We have been using the sector-based work academies to try and actively upskill people, and last week was the first full week of recruiting for the Kickstart programme. Already there’s been a lot of interest, and I think there will be real mileage behind the scheme.”

Sector-based work academies are open to anyone in receipt of benefits who is ready to work; the idea is that the DWP works with prospective employers to tailor a programme suited to their needs, with anyone enrolled guaranteed a job interview at the end of the placement.

There are a number of ongoing academies across Newham, including with Tesco, who are employing home delivery drivers for their Beckton store, with the programme set to begin on October 26.

Also involved is Aramis Security, who are recruiting SIA badge holders and customer service stewards for the coronavirus testing facility in Greenwich.

Those interested are to contact the job centre plus in Canning Town or Stratford.

The Kickstart programme — first reported by the Recorder in July as part of chancellor Rishi’s Sunak economic plan — is a scheme for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit at high risk long-term unemployment.

With recruitment under this programme still at an early stage, it is hoped that it will prove effective in helping many people who fall under this demographic find work.

Job seekers are also encouraged to visit the @jcpineastlondon Twitter page from 11am every Friday to discover which employers are recruiting across east London.