Newham condolences sent to Royal Family after death of Prince Philip
- Credit: Archant
Newham tributes have been paid to Prince Philip, who has passed away aged 99.
Newham's mayor offered her condolences to the Royal Family after Buckingham Palace announced that the prince had died at 12:01pm today (April 9).
Rokhsana Fiaz OBE made the offer on behalf of Newham residents, councillors and the town hall.
Ms Fiaz said: "My deepest sorrow and most heartfelt condolences to Her Royal Highness The Queen and all members of the Royal Family on this national day of mourning.
"On behalf of all residents in Newham, councillors and everyone at the council, we pray for Her Majesty’s comfort at the loss of the Duke, her most loved one.
“The sadness that all of us here in Newham, across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth feel at this moment, is a testament of his indelible presence in our lives as a commanding member of the Royal family.
"His legacy will be enduring through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which Newham is proudly part of.
"The awards instil in our young people the importance of responsibility in themselves and in our communities; and His Royal Highness conferred a gift to this nation of most profound significance.
"That is why he will always be remembered for his enduring commitment to the British people, Her Majesty and our country."