Newham could get three MPs in electoral map shake-up

Published: 3:59 PM June 9, 2021

Newham is divided into three constituencies under initial proposals to re-draw England's electoral map. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Newham would be split into three constituencies as part of proposals to redraw the electoral map of England.

The borough could have three MPs compared to the current arrangement of two under draft plans published by the Boundary Commission for England (BCE) on Tuesday, June 8.

Labour MPs Lyn Brown and Stephen Timms currently represent West Ham and East Ham constituencies respectively.

Newham currently has two MPs, Lyn Brown and Stephen Timms. - Credit: Offices of Lyn Brown and Stephen Timms

Mr Timms said: "I am very pleased that, for Newham and Tower Hamlets, the number of constituencies is being increased from four to five.

"That is a long-overdue recognition of the boom in our local population."

You may also want to watch:

Under the proposals, Newham would be divided into constituencies named Stratford and Bow, East Ham, and West Ham and Beckton.

Stratford, Maryland and Forest Gate would join Old Ford, Hackney Wick and Bow in neighbouring Tower Hamlets to form one constituency.

Manor Park, Little Ilford, Upton Park and Wallend would form the East Ham constituency.

Canning Town, Custom House, Beckton, Silvertown, North Woolwich and Plaistow make up West Ham and Beckton.

The re-jig is designed to make constituencies more equal in terms of the number of electors.

Newham's constituencies would include about 70,000 voters each, although Stratford and Bow is slightly higher with just under 74,000.

The BCE is asking people to comment by August 2.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the BCE, said: "Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of parliamentary constituencies might look like.

"But they are just the commission’s initial thoughts. Help us draw the line to make the number of electors in each parliamentary constituency more equal."

Publication of the initial proposals is the first time people have seen what the map of new constituencies might look like.

The BCE has said its rules mean wide-scale change is inevitable.

Under the proposals, just under 10 per cent of the existing 533 constituencies in England remain unchanged.

To have a say, visit bcereviews.org.uk or write to 35 Great Smith Street, London, SW1P 3BQ.

The BCE must submit a final report and recommendations to the speaker of the House of Commons by July 1, 2023.