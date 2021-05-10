Newham cinemas and theatres prepare for return of live audiences

Published: 5:47 PM May 10, 2021

Stratford East Theatre Royal is to welcome audiences back from June 2. - Credit: Ken Mears

Film and theatre lovers can look forward to the return of stage and screen as the country eases further out of lockdown.

If the easing goes ahead as planned, then entertainment venues in Newham, including cinemas, theatres and soft play areas, will be allowed to open on Monday, May 17.

However, Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced fans will have to wait a little longer with performances set to start on June 2.

Nadia Fall is the artistic director for Theatre Royal Stratford East. - Credit: Michael Shelford

Nadia Fall, the theatre's artistic director, said: “Finally, after much anticipation, we are incredibly excited to announce our reopening.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, we still found new and innovative ways to tell stories: we staged theatre in a basketball court, made films online and broadcast on Sky Arts.

"We cannot wait to see you all this summer."

Welcome To Iran, Stratford East's co-production with the National Theatre which was cancelled due to the pandemic, has been turned into a radio play. It is due to be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on May 23.

The venue's return to live theatre starts with The Sun, The Moon and The Stars, written by Dipo Baruwa-Etti and directed by Ms Fall. It opens on June 2.

Ms Fall sought to reassure visitors that staff have been preparing the building for the return of artists and audiences with "stringent" cleaning regimes, seating plans and new routes through the theatre.

The Vue cinema in Stratford also plans to welcome movie buffs on May 17 with Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway hitting its screens.

A Quiet Place Part II - a thriller about a family trying to avoid getting killed by creatures that hunt by sound - is also set to make audiences jump.

Anthony Hopkins’ second Oscar-winning performance in The Father will be available on the big screen next month.

Daniel Timmis, general manager of Vue Stratford, said: "In a year marked by restrictions on our daily lives, the importance of escapism has never been stronger.

"After the best part of a year at home, we know families and entertainment fans are craving safe out-of-home experiences like never before – cinema provides that unique experience of being able to truly immerse yourself in a great story."

Vue Stratford is due to reopen on Monday, May 17.