Forums for Newham Council tenants and leaseholders

The first forum is on July 30 at East Ham town hall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A series of forums are due to take place offering a voice to the council's tenants and leaseholders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Newham tenant and leaseholder forums start this week.

Cllr Shaban Mohammed, deputy cabinet member for housing, said: "These forums are a great opportunity for tenants and leaseholders to speak to the officers responsible for delivering their housing services."

The first forum is on Tuesday, July 30 at East Ham town hall and covers East Ham north, Little Ilford, Manor Park, East Ham central, East Ham south and Wall End.

You may also want to watch:

The forum for Custom House, Canning Town north, Canning Town south, Beckton and Royal Docks is on Wednesday, July 31 at Canning Town Library.

Plaistow south, Plaistow north, Boleyn, Green Street east, Green Street west and out of borough forum is on Thursday, August 1 at East Ham town hall.

And the meeting for Forest Gate north, Forest Gate south, Stratford and New Town and West Ham will be on Tuesday, August 6 at Old Town Hall Stratford.

The forums run from 6.30-8.30pm.

Book in advance by sending an email to TandLForum@newham.gov.uk