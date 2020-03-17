Coronavirus: Central Park Primary teacher one of three confirmed cases

A teacher at Central Park Primary is one of three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Newham, as of March 17. Picture: Google Archant

A primary school teacher is one of three people who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The staff member at Central Park in Dickens Road, East Ham, is one of three confirmed cases in Newham, as of Tuesday, March 17.

The teacher, who is currently in hospital, was absent from the school a week before becoming ill but for unrelated reasons.

Colleagues who had contact with her during the absence are self-isolating and the primary’s early unit has been closed.

However, school leaders are keeping the main school open after taking advice from health officials at national and regional levels. A deep clean was due to take place on March 16.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said in a statement: “We wish [the teacher] a speedy and complete recovery and send our thoughts to her family, friends and colleagues.

“There is no immediate explanation for how [she] became infected, as she has not visited any high risk areas or had contact with any known coronavirus sufferers.”

Ms Fiaz pledged to monitor the situation surrounding Newham’s schools in the face of government advice to keep the gates open.

She thanked teachers, teaching assistants and staff for continuing their vital work during this challenging time.

Among its advice, the Department for Education says staff and pupils should stay at school, but be sent home if they become unwell on site with a new, continuous cough or high temperature.

Objects and surfaces touched regularly should also be cleaned and disinfected more often than usual while children should be supervised when washing their hands.

It recommends all education settings remain open.

In her statement, Ms Fiaz outlined aims to step up the council’s work coordinating volunteering efforts. Meetings with community and voluntary sector leaders, neighbourhood groups, faith organisations and businesses are planned.

The Town Hall also plans to hold video conferencing calls during which people can hear directly from the mayor and colleagues about the local authority’s actions.

Ms Fiaz said: “Above all, please do keep an eye out for any of your neighbours who you feel might be in need of support.

“At times like this, we need to come together as one Newham community to do what we can for those more vulnerable than ourselves.”