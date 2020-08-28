Newham anti-racism campaigners demand safe passage for refugees

Members of an anti-racism campaign group demanded safe passage for refugees at a town hall protest held after a Sudanese man's body was found on a beach in northern France. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud Archant

Members of an anti-racism campaign group demanded safe passage for refugees at a town hall protest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Newham Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) members demanded a safe route to the country for refugees who wish to claim asylum in the UK. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud Newham Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) members demanded a safe route to the country for refugees who wish to claim asylum in the UK. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud

Newham Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) made the call outside the Old Town Hall, Stratford, to demand a safe route to the country for refugees who wish to claim asylum in the UK.

Speakers included Unmesh Desai, London Assembly Member for City and East, Cllr Mumtaz Khan and activist Zain Miah.

You may also want to watch:

It was one of many SUTR vigils across the UK after the body of a Sudanese man, Abdulfatah Hamdallah, washed up on the shores near Sangatte, France.

Zain said: “We are all horrified by the images of people making harrowing and deadly journeys across the English Channel in a desperate attempt to seek safety in the UK.

“This young man’s claim for asylum had been turned down by French authorities and he, like too many, died because they are denied safe and legal routes to come to the UK.

Campaigners report being joined by members of the public during the protest on Tuesday, August 25. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud Campaigners report being joined by members of the public during the protest on Tuesday, August 25. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud

“They are being denied their international right to claim asylum here. The refugees trapped in northern France have fled war and dictatorships – often supported by the West.

“The only solution is to open the borders and let them in safely,” Zain added.