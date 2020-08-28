Search

Advanced search

Newham anti-racism campaigners demand safe passage for refugees

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 August 2020

Members of an anti-racism campaign group demanded safe passage for refugees at a town hall protest held after a Sudanese man's body was found on a beach in northern France. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud

Members of an anti-racism campaign group demanded safe passage for refugees at a town hall protest held after a Sudanese man's body was found on a beach in northern France. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud

Archant

Members of an anti-racism campaign group demanded safe passage for refugees at a town hall protest.

Newham Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) members demanded a safe route to the country for refugees who wish to claim asylum in the UK. Picture: Sylvie GanachaudNewham Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) members demanded a safe route to the country for refugees who wish to claim asylum in the UK. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud

Newham Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) made the call outside the Old Town Hall, Stratford, to demand a safe route to the country for refugees who wish to claim asylum in the UK.

Speakers included Unmesh Desai, London Assembly Member for City and East, Cllr Mumtaz Khan and activist Zain Miah.

You may also want to watch:

It was one of many SUTR vigils across the UK after the body of a Sudanese man, Abdulfatah Hamdallah, washed up on the shores near Sangatte, France.

Zain said: “We are all horrified by the images of people making harrowing and deadly journeys across the English Channel in a desperate attempt to seek safety in the UK.

“This young man’s claim for asylum had been turned down by French authorities and he, like too many, died because they are denied safe and legal routes to come to the UK.

Campaigners report being joined by members of the public during the protest on Tuesday, August 25. Picture: Sylvie GanachaudCampaigners report being joined by members of the public during the protest on Tuesday, August 25. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud

“They are being denied their international right to claim asylum here. The refugees trapped in northern France have fled war and dictatorships – often supported by the West.

“The only solution is to open the borders and let them in safely,” Zain added.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal to find woman missing from Newham

Tahawnee Coote was last seen on August 9. Picture: Newham MPS

Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Calls for tighter security after police shut down party in Royal Docks

A line of officers heads down Western Gateway. Picture: Submitted

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal to find woman missing from Newham

Tahawnee Coote was last seen on August 9. Picture: Newham MPS

Jailed: Plaistow man who brutally attacked traffic wardens outside primary school

Rodall Misuri 31, of Fothergill Close, Plaistow was jailed for two years and four months after brutally assaulting two traffic wardens who gave him a parking ticket. Picture: Essex Police

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Newham

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Calls for tighter security after police shut down party in Royal Docks

A line of officers heads down Western Gateway. Picture: Submitted

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham anti-racism campaigners demand safe passage for refugees

Members of an anti-racism campaign group demanded safe passage for refugees at a town hall protest held after a Sudanese man's body was found on a beach in northern France. Picture: Sylvie Ganachaud

View from the House: Deal with health problems before it’s too late

Don't be put of going to the doctors says MP Lyn Brown.

West Ham United secure loan signing of Australian midfielder Emily van Egmond

West Ham United secure loan signing of midfielder Emily van Egmond (Pic: Arfa)

Jury retires in trial of Custom House man accused of murdering women and hiding bodies in freezer

The bodies of Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Protesters carry out mock trial of landlord ‘Robin Tenants’ in protest over evictions ban outside Stratford Magistrates’ Court

London Renters Union staged a protest outside Stratford Magistrates' Court as part of a fight back against the governmen't four week extension of an evictions ban. Picture: Jess Hurd