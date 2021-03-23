70% report worsened mental health during Covid, Newham survey finds

Published: 8:43 AM March 23, 2021

However, almost two-thirds of respondents said they feel safer because of the vaccine rollout - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A survey conducted by the Recorder revealed almost 70 per cent of respondents said their mental health has worsened during the past year of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was seven times more than those who felt their mental health had improved, which was just 11 per cent of the 36 survey respondents.

The data also showed that the same percentage of respondents whose mental health had worsened had done less exercise this year.

Sixty-five pc of readers said their priorities had changed since the pandemic began, and the results showed people are still feeling cautious, with only one third saying they were very likely to visit high street shops once non-essential stores can open.

However, almost two-thirds said they feel safer now the vaccine rollout has moved forward.

Mental health charity Mind is running a Covid Wellbeing and Connections service in Newham, which includes telephone calls and group sessions including meditation and mindfulness.

Newham residents can call Mind in Tower Hamlets and Newham on 0207 510 1081 if they are struggling with their mental health.