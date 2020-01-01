Stratford station is the seventh busiest in the country

Stratford Station. Archant

More than 41 million journeys were made to or from Stratford station last year, new figures have revealed - making it the seventh busiest in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Office of Rail and Road's (ORR) annual estimates of station usage report revealed that 41.2m entries or exits were made in 2018-19, with 4,634,903 journeys made using the station as an interchange.

It means Stratford remains seventh in the list of the UK's busiest stations - but is still a long way from being as busy as Waterloo, which tops the chart with more than 94m entries and exits.

Birmingham New Street is the only non-London station to make the top 10, overtaking Euston to come in fifth with more than 47m journeys.

Newham's second busiest station is West Ham, which is ranked 40th in the country with 10.7m entries and exits made in a year.

Forest Gate saw more than 2.9 million journeys made, with Stratford International close behind with 2.8 million.

You may also want to watch:

The figures, which include Overground stations but not Tube or DLR ones, show 1.7m journeys were made to or from West Ham, and 1.2m to or from Maryland.

Wanstead Park and Woodgrange Park, both on the Overground network, saw 886,990 and 764,600 journeys respectively.

Both gained more than 170 places in the ranks - which may be, in part, due to a two-month closure on the Barking to Gospel Oak line in 2017-18 affecting that year's figures.

Overall, there were 62.3m journeys made to or from Newham's stations - the same number as in 2016-17, and up from the 59.8m in 2017-18.

That's more than double the 25.4m journeys made to or from the borough's stations in 2010-11.

The experience of Newham's train passengers is a long way from those at Denton, in Greater Manchester, and Stanlow and Thornton in Cheshire - statistically Britain's least-used stations.

They were both used by just 46 passengers in the year to March 31, 2019.

Denton is served by one train a week in each direction, while Stanlow and Thornton has three trains each way per day, excluding Sundays.