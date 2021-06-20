News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Investigation launched after two young men stabbed in Newham

Franki Berry

Published: 10:04 PM June 20, 2021    Updated: 10:07 PM June 20, 2021
Met Police were called to the slip road to Lower Lea Crossing near Orchard Place - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Two young men were stabbed in Newham this weekend. 

At about 10.35pm yesterday (June 19), the Met Police were called to the slip road to the Lower Lea Crossing near Orchard Place. 

They found a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old had been stabbed. 

Their injuries have been assessed as not life threatening. 

No-one has been arrested yet - and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 with 8080/19jun.

Knife Crime
Newham News

