Residents urged to ‘shop local’ this Christmas

Spend money in the community and support Newham's small and family-run businesses, manufacturers and markets this Christmas.

That's the message of Small Business Saturday on December 7, which encourages residents to discover what is on offer in their own borough and help boost the local economy.

It's a chance for residents to find unique Christmas gifts, and for small businesses and entrepenuers to showcase their wares and value to the community.

Newham Council's head of economic regeneration Jane Sherwood said: "Small businesses have a special place in every community and have loyal local customers who return time after time, but they need all of our support.

"Shop local and keep the wealth in our community."

An estimated £812m was spent in small businesses across the UK last year - an increase of 8 per cent - with that figure expected to grow again this year.

Newham's markets - such as the diverse Queens Market, next to Upton Park station - are also a great place to shop this Christmas.

All markets in the borough are open from 9am to 6pm.