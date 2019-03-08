Collectors sought to display objects at Newham Show

Collections of all shapes and sizes are sought. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Do you collect plants, pottery or piggy banks - or something a bit more peculiar?

If so, you could share your passion with others by exhibiting them at the Newham Show.

Rosie Murdoch, who is organising the display, said: "We don't have a museum in the borough to show collections off.

"We came up with the idea of displaying collections as a part of this year's Newham Show."

Exhibitors will only be required for one day of the show, taking place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, and will be supported throughout. Rosie will visit beforehand to view the collection and discuss practicalities with exhibitors.

Taxis to bring participants and their collection to and from East Ham's Central Park, plus chairs and tables to display the objects on, will be provided for free.

To find out more about displaying your collection, email sue.gosling@newham.gov.uk or call Rosie on 07508 133898 by Friday, June 19.