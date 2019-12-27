Newham specialist children's and young people services start community choir to relieve stress

Singing can help ease illness and anxiety - which is why Newham community paediatricians and other children's specialists are starting a choir.

Newham Specialist Children and Young People's Services (SCYPS), which recently won funding for a Roald Dahl transition care community nurse, is expanding with two new consultant paediatricians joining early in the new year.

They're also introducing a SCYPS children's choir, which will have its first rehearsal soon.

SCYPS came together over the festive period to share mince pies and draw a raffle, held to raise funds for the choir.

West Ham Lane Health Centre consultant community paediatrician Dr Joanne Beckmann said: "The key to getting the new year off to a positive start is to make sure that everyone gets a chance to find ways to relax and come together to unwind.

"Singing is a great way to do that - it brings us together and studies show that it wards off illness, depression and anxiety.

"We are keen to invite children, young people and parents and carers to join us."

Email scyps@nhs.net to register your interest.