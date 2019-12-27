Search

Newham specialist children's and young people services start community choir to relieve stress

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 December 2019

Staff from ELFT's Specialist Children and Young People’s Services at the 'Joy at SCYPS raffle' draw, which was held to raise funds to start a children's choir. Picture: ELFT

Staff from ELFT's Specialist Children and Young People's Services at the 'Joy at SCYPS raffle' draw, which was held to raise funds to start a children's choir. Picture: ELFT

Singing can help ease illness and anxiety - which is why Newham community paediatricians and other children's specialists are starting a choir.

Newham Specialist Children and Young People's Services (SCYPS), which recently won funding for a Roald Dahl transition care community nurse, is expanding with two new consultant paediatricians joining early in the new year.

They're also introducing a SCYPS children's choir, which will have its first rehearsal soon.

SCYPS came together over the festive period to share mince pies and draw a raffle, held to raise funds for the choir.

West Ham Lane Health Centre consultant community paediatrician Dr Joanne Beckmann said: "The key to getting the new year off to a positive start is to make sure that everyone gets a chance to find ways to relax and come together to unwind.

"Singing is a great way to do that - it brings us together and studies show that it wards off illness, depression and anxiety.

"We are keen to invite children, young people and parents and carers to join us."

Email scyps@nhs.net to register your interest.

Gang carry out ‘ram raid’ in Custom House

The 'ram raid' took place in Victoria Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal after man, 29, stabbed to death in Royal Docks

A man has died after being stabbed in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21. Picture: Google

Newham’s worst streets for shoplifting revealed as police forced to drop crime reports

Shoppers at Westfield Stratford City in one of Newham's biggest shoplifting hotspots. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Carpenters Land Bridge linking new Stratford districts to be installed on Christmas Day

The Carpenters Land Bridge, measuring 66 metres by 7.2 metres and weighing 350 tonnes, will be installed by civil engineering contractor Graham on Christmas Day. Picture: GRAHAM

Plaistow social worker and Forest Gate libraries chief recognised in New Year’s Honours list

Esther Fajoye, from Plaistow and Carol Boswarthack-Slater, of Forest Gate, have been awarded MBEs in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Carol Boswarthack-Slater/Debbie Fajoye

