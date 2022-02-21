Schools take part in wellbeing activities as part of mental health campaign

A pupil takes part in one of the activities that took place to mark Children's Mental Health Week - Credit: HeadStart, Newham Council

HeadStart Newham joined forces with other mental health-focused services to deliver a variety of wellbeing activities across schools in Newham for Children’s Mental Health Week.

The annual campaign shines a light on the importance of children and young people’s mental health.

Throughout the campaign, which took place from February 7 to 13, HeadStart Newham and its partners delivered wellbeing roadshows in four of Newham’s primary and secondary schools.

The roadshows were designed around this year’s campaign theme Growing Together and activities focused on emotional wellbeing, positive relationships, support networks and building resilience.

Petra Collins, deputy headteacher at Manor Primary School, said: “The children really engaged with the different activities and enjoyed meeting the different professionals running them. It was a delight to watch.

“All of the activities were planned around the theme of Growing Together and the children particularly loved planting their own sunflower seeds and playing emotion bingo."

She added: “Talking to the children afterwards showed what an impact the event had had. They spoke about how it had helped them to think about what helps their mental health and how they can impact positively on the mental health of others.

“All of the children were completely immersed in the activities and it was great to spend the whole afternoon focusing on their wellbeing.”

Petra quoted a comment by a Year Six pupil, who said: “Everything needs support to help it grow, plants and people.”

As part of the roadshows, pupils from other participating schools also created 'trees of support', which remain on their premises as a reminder of how the community is constantly growing and improving wellbeing for all.

HeadStart mental wellbeing and resilience manager Hiwot Ameneshoa said: “These wellbeing roadshows embody the power of partnership working and co-production.

"Each roadshow is unique as we work with hosts to make the topic of mental health and wellbeing meaningful and accessible to each setting.

“They aim to improve the lives of Newham’s young people, families and professionals.

"They are about responding to need and coming together to learn from one another and, most importantly, from our young people.”

HeadStart is a mental health service that is part of the council’s Brighter Futures directorate.

Schools and other organisations interested in hosting a HeadStart roadshow can register their interest at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KHS2D2B