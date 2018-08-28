Search

Newham pupils train with NBA team

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 22 January 2019

The students got the opportunity to hone their skills with NBA atheletes. Picture: Rik Pennington/MSG.

MSG

Current and former players for the New York Knicks have worked with 55 pupils from Newham schools to improve their basketball skills.

�To meet the players in person and be able to shake their hands and talk with them is a special thing,�To meet the players in person and be able to shake their hands and talk with them is a special thing," said Melvin Bony, 12, from Rokeby School. Picture: Rik Pennington/MSG.

The children came from Brampton Manor Academy, Rokeby School and St. Bonaventure’s and participate in the Jr. NBA Basketball England Leagues.

The programme comes as the company that owns the Knicks’ stadium, the Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), plans for a new venue in Stratford: the MSG Sphere.

Melvin Bony, 12, from Rokeby School said of the experience: “To meet the players in person and be able to shake their hands and talk with them is a special thing.

“Basketball has been an incredible sport for me, it gives me adrenaline, it’s helped me in a lot of situations.

“When I’m annoyed and not feeling great I like to play basketball to improve my mood and it makes me feel better.”

MSG has said it will continue to undertake a variety of community projects in the area and will submit a planning application for the MSG Sphere in the coming weeks.

