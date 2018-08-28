Search

5,000 Newham schoolchildren offered chance to watch National Theatre Shakespeare production for free

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 January 2019

Joseph Adelakun as Leontes and Wreh-Asha Walton as Hermione in rehearsals for The Winter's Tale. Picture: ELLIE KURTZZ

Joseph Adelakun as Leontes and Wreh-Asha Walton as Hermione in rehearsals for The Winter's Tale. Picture: ELLIE KURTZZ

Archant

Five thousand schoolchildren are to be offered the chance to watch a Shakespeare play for free.

Year six pupils from the borough’s schools could see The Winter’s Tale as part of the Every Child a Theatre-Goer project backed by Stratford Circus Arts Centre, the National Theatre and Newham Council.

Stratford Circus Arts Centre boss Tania Wilmer said: “This is an incredibly important project which gives many young people their first taste of live performance.

The children will see an exceptional performance followed by a chance to discuss what they saw with the cast.”

The aim of the scheme is to make sure every child in Newham sees live theatre before leaving primary school. Now in its sixth year, this is the second time the National Theatre has staged a show at Stratford Circus.

The National Theatre’s Alice King-Farlow said: “The Winter’s Tale is the perfect introduction to Shakespeare for young audiences.

“We hope this experience will open their eyes to theatre and spark their imaginations.”







