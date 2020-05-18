Search

Britannia Village Over The Rainbow — Silvertown primary school releases poignant tribute to NHS

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 May 2020

Year six students at the Britannia Village Primary School in Silvertown, Newham, who have dedicated a poignant cover of

Year six students at the Britannia Village Primary School in Silvertown, Newham, who have dedicated a poignant cover of "Over the Rainbow" to the NHS. Picture: Britannia Village Primary School

Archant

Year 6 students at Britannia Village primary school have recorded a poignant cover of Over The Rainbow to honour NHS staff as they battle coronavirus.

Aptly titled Britannia Village Over The Rainbow, the idea came from the headteacher at the Silvertown school, Kiel Richardson, who said: “The video came from an idea we had about sharing something with the NHS.

“I suggested the possibility of a song to a community partnership group, which was then carried forward by David Mann, our chair of trustees and Linda-May Bingham, our executive head who came up with the song choice.”

With plans firmly under way, the next challenge was recording each student from their homes.

Newham Music Academy provided the school with a singing teacher who worked with Year 6 children over two weeks, after which the sessions were recorded by Rob May from Community Albums, a charity which helps those who want to use music and media to develop people.

After making some final edits, the much-anticipated video was sent out into the world.

The reaction has been nothing short of rapturous. Mr Richardson says he is “really proud of our collaborative working”, with the students equally enthusiastic.

Pupil Benita said: “I enjoyed seeing all my friends and being able to sing together even though we are apart. It was a great way to learn and see each other at the same time.”

Other contributors loved the meaning attached to the song — Anna-Maria described the story behind it as “very sweet”, with Kayden adding that it shows “how much we care about our NHS”.

This is not the end of the project, as Mr Richardson explains: “We are hoping that our Year 6 pupils will eventually return and have the chance to combine their singing with movement from our dance teacher, as well as perform the piece in the playground and potentially along and around the SS Robin.”

This, he believes, represents “both an important message and symbol of hope”.

The headteacher adds that the aim is to continue developing this project with the charity which cares for the steam ship, the SS Robin Trust, which has also connected the school with students in Italy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

