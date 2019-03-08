Search

Revealed: How much Newham's population grew in a year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 June 2019

The borough's population has increased. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The borough's population has increased. Picture: Isabel Infantes

The number of people living in Newham has increased by 4,000 in a year, new figures have revealed.

The population density estimate by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) suggests 352,005 people were living in the borough in mid-2018 - an increase from 347,996 the year before.

It's the sixth biggest increase in the capital. Westminster tops the list with 10,528.

Just two boroughs, Haringey and Ealing, saw a decrease in population.

The additional 4,009 people keeps Newham third in the list of London boroughs with the highest populations - only Barnet, on 392,140, and Croydon, on 385,346, have more.

The population is set to keep on rising, too, with more than 35,000 new homes expected to be built in the borough by 2025.

But Newham's size means it ranks 10th in terms of population density, with 9,723 people per sq km.

The densest borough is Islington, which has 16,097 people per sq km.

